Teen struggling with man over gun kills mother in Arlington, faces manslaughter charge

A 19-year-old woman who was struggling with a man over a handgun when it fired and fatally shot her mother standing nearby faces a charge of manslaughter in the case, Arlington police said Wednesday.

Lauran McCutcheon of Forest Hill was arrested and she was in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Wednesday, Arlington police said.

McCutcheon is accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of her mother, 38-year-old Zoneta A. Little, who died on Aug. 10 in an Arlington parking lot.

Family members of Zoneta Little could not be reached Wednesday.

The 23-year-old man also faces a charge of possession of a stolen firearm because the handgun belonged to him and it had been reported stolen in Louisiana. Arlington police identified the man as Bobby Davis.

At the time of incident, Davis had the handgun inside of a vehicle.

Arlington police responded to the shooting call just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the 2100 block of Cottoncreek Drive.

Police learned that McCutcheon and Davis were involved in a domestic dispute and their encounter escalated to a physical struggle over a gun that was inside the man’s vehicle.

Detectives believe the two fought over the weapon and it discharged, striking Little, who was standing nearby.

McCutcheon and Davis were still at the scene when officers arrived.

At the time, Davis was arrested on a marijuana charge, Arlington police said.