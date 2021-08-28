Teen student killed, 2 Hamilton men injured in early morning shooting

Aug. 28—An 18-year-old student died and two men were injured early Friday morning in a shooting on Second Street in Hamilton.

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said the two wounded men are expected to recover. It was not a random shooting, he said.

Hamilton Schools posted a press release about the loss of Miami School student Mikina Riley.

The Butler County Coroner's Office said Riley died of a gunshot wound and the death has been ruled a homicide.

Two Hamilton men, Antonio Lakei Wilson, 20, of Edison Avenue, and Landon Michael Davis, 18, of Heaton Street, were injured, police said. Wilson had stomach and leg wounds and Davis suffered a wound to the upper arm, according to the police report.

"With deep regret, we inform the Hamilton City School District community about the tragic loss of Miami School student Mikina Riley," the district posted. "Mikina was the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred last night in Hamilton, and our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the Riley family."

The District Crisis Intervention Team is available for students and staff at Miami School to support those in need.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit called the gun violence "cowardly."

"This is a targeted and cowardly act. The investigation is active and ongoing. This is such a tragic and unnecessary loss of a young life," Bucheit said. "Our investigators have been working through the night and all day today tracking down leads."

Dispatchers received two frantic 911 calls reporting the shooting.

A female caller said, "Three people shot. We need an ambulance now."

The woman said she and others were inside the house watching a movie when the shooting happened.

"We have somebody dead ... they are on the porch," she says later in the call. She indicated a white vehicle drove by and three people were shot.

The gun violence happened about 12:46 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Second near the intersection of Knightsbridge Drive. The victims were sitting on a porch at the residence that is attached to a church on South Second.

"Someone drove by and shot them, " said Burkhardt. "We are looking for at least one, maybe two shooters."

There had been no arrests as of Friday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tony Keip at 513-868-5811 ext. 1261.