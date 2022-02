Reuters

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian vaccine maker Biological E. Ltd said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18. The company's shot, called Corbevax, is the third vaccine approved for use in children aged 12 and above in India, joining Zydus Cadila's DNA shot ZyCoV-D and homegrown player Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. "This will further strengthen our fight against #COVID19," India's health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet late on Monday.