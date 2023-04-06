Teen sues police over injuries

Apr. 6—A Lebanon teen filed a federal lawsuit this week claiming police negligence is partly to blame for her being hit by a fleeing motorist during a high-speed chase.

Brittney Crum seeks unspecified damages for her injuries. She was 17 when a stolen car slammed into the side of her vehicle in downtown Lebanon on June 8, 2021, according to a police crash report.

As a result of the crash, Crum suffered severe orthopedic fractures requiring surgical interventions, organ damage, maxillofacial injuries, and a severe head injury, her suit states.

Jamiah Brown, 18 at the time, was being pursued by Boone County Sheriff's deputies and Lebanon Police officers, according to Crum's complaint.

Brown, of Muncie, was driving with several passengers, including at least two children, and failed to stop for Boone County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jonathon Barnes on Ind. 32 west of Lebanon, according to the crash report. Barnes pursued Brown east toward Lebanon, and Lebanon Police officers joined the chase that reached speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour at times, the complaint states.

Crum, meanwhile, was headed north on Ind. 39 when Brown ran a red light at the intersection with Ind. 32 and crashed into the side of her vehicle, according to the crash report.

Crum's lawsuit names defendants as the Boone County Sheriff's Department, Jonathon Barnes, Former Boone County Sheriff Michael Nielson, the Lebanon Police Department, Lebanon Police Chief Chad Morgan, and Brown.

Crum claims in part that Barnes was not property trained in engaging with those suspected of driving stolen vehicles; the BCSO and LPD lacked appropriate policies and safeguards concerning officers engaging with those suspected of driving stolen vehicles; police actions that day were reckless and posed a high risk of danger to other motorists and pedestrians; police failed to stop the pursuit, despite knowing of the speeds and that it was headed to a heavily traveled portion of Ind. 32 in downtown Lebanon; police failed to shut down the intersection of Ind. 32 and Ind. 39, despite knowing the pursuit was headed that direction; Crum was submitted to excessive force without legal justification; and that Brown drove recklessly, failed to yield the right-of-way, and failed to stop for a stoplight.

Defendants "acted with such disregard for the safety of public when engaging in this high-speed chase that it shocks the conscious," attorney Kent Winingham wrote in Crum's complaint.

Crum, the daughter of Jason Crum and Boone County Auditor Debbie Crum, has suffered hospital and medical expenses, permanent injury, endured physical pain and mental anguish, and will continue to incur such damages and other losses in the future, according to her complaint.

She seeks an amount that compensates her for the cost of the action, interest, attorney fees and "all other just and proper relief."