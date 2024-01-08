Teen suffers gunshot wound in Wapakoneta

Jan. 7—WAPAKONETA — A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and was in critical condition Sunday following a shooting incident, according to a press release from Wapakoneta Police Department Chief Calvin Schneider.

At 5:27 a.m. Sunday, Wapakoneta police and EMS responded and found the male with a gunshot wound, Schneider said. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Schneider said foul play was not suspected, but agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will assist with the investigation. The investigation is still in the early stages, Schneider said, and no additional comments or details will be shared at this time.

Wapakoneta schools planned to have members of its Crisis Intervention Team available for students and staff to help deal with the situation, Schneider said.