Teen suffers injuries after overnight shooting in Charlestown

Boston Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Charlestown that left a juvenile injured, police said.

Police responded to 53 Monument Street around 12 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of shots fired.

The responding officers located a male juvenile suffering non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was transported to a local area hospital.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

