Teen suffers minor gunfire injury, police investigating

Apr. 7—Glynn County police are investigating a shooting incident in the Arco community before dawn Wednesday that left a teenager with a minor gunshot wound.

The gunshot victim was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.

Police are releasing no further information on the victim, citing the ongoing investigation.

A county police patrol officer heard gunshots at around 1:33 a.m. while pulling out of the sheriff's office compound off U.S. 341 near Arco, according to a partial police report on the incident.

While the officer was responding to the area of the gunfire, another police officer spotted a vehicle that was traveling on Burroughs Avenue in Arco with its rear window shot out, police said.

The shooting victim was found inside the vehicle following a traffic stop, police said.

Investigators and crime scene technicians arrived and processed the scene.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police investigator Heather Savage at 912-554-7559, the police department's investigations division at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333. Information also can be submitted to: gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.