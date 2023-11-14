Teen surrenders in Houston-area flea market shooting that left juvenile dead, 4 others hurt

A teenager suspected of opening fire Sunday at a Houston-area flea market, resulting in the death of a juvenile, turned himself in, police in Pearland, Texas said.

David Negrete, 19, is being held at the Brazoria County Jail. He turned himself in around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"This is still an active investigation by the Pearland Police Department. We are no longer seeking assistance regarding locating Mr. Negrete," authorities said.

Police respond to a shooting at a flea market in Pearland, Texas. (KPRC)

Police had issued an arrest warrant for Negrete on Monday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged role in the shooting at Cole’s Flea Market in Pearland, a city about 21 miles southeast of Houston.

Police spokesperson Chad Rogers said there was a disturbance between two people at the location and the shooting was not random. Three adults and two juveniles were injured. One of the juveniles died from their injuries, police said.

Gov. Greg Abbott had announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"Texas mourns the loss of a precious child following the devastating tragedy in Pearland yesterday, and our hearts are with the four other victims in the hospital as they recover from their injuries," he said in a statement.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com