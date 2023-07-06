Teen surrenders in Valdosta shooting death

Jul. 6—VALDOSTA — A teenager surrendered to authorities in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old Valdosta man.

Jaquan Walton, 19, of Valdosta turned himself into Valdosta Police Department detectives Wednesday afternoon, according to a VPD statement.

Walton faces charges of felony murder and felony aggravated assault, police said.

He is charged in connection with the June 24 death of Jaylon Smith, 21, of Valdosta.

At about 3 a.m., June 24, several people called 911 about a shooting along the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road.

Police found Smith "with an apparent gunshot wound," authorities said. "Emergency Medical Services responded to render aid to the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene." Authorities named Walton as a suspect shortly after the incident. Warrants were issued for his arrest June 26.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line, (229) 293-3091. Tips may also be submitted online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.