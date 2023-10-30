Teen suspect arrested after late night shooting Saturday injures three in Corpus Christi

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday by Corpus Christi police following a shooting late Saturday night that injured three people on the 5100 block of Green Park Drive.

The incident happened on Oct. 28 around, at 11:49 p.m. Police say the shooting started after a man attempted to break up a fight.

Officers arriving on the scene “found multiple gunshot victims and began providing life-saving measures to each victim,” police said in a statement.

A 31-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with what police said were critical but stable injuries.

An 18-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital with critical but stable injuries, the statement said.

A 15-year-old girl suffered a graze wound and was treated on scene by medics, police said.

“It was found that a fight started between two males who knew each other,” the police statement said. Police said the 31-year-old man tried to break up the fight when he, the 18-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl were all shot by a the male suspect.

Police said the alleged gunman then left the scene.

Police said an 18-year-old male involved in the fight also left the scene but officers found him later and determined he was not injured.

Police on Sunday served two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 12:25 p.m. after officers found the suspect on the 4800 block of Dodd Street.

Police said he was taken into custody and transported to the City Detention Center.

Police ask anyone who has information about this incident to call detectives at 361-886-2840, or us the anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 361-888-TIPS, or send them information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Teen suspect arrested after late night shooting Saturday injures three