Teen suspect in fatal Tantalus shooting indicted by Oahu grand jury

Mar. 31—An Oahu grand jury today indicted and charged 19-year-old Nainoa Damon in a shooting on Tantalus earlier this month that ended with the death of 18-year-old Ha'aheo Kolona.

The grand jury charged Damon with one count each of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening and place to keep pistol or revolver and two counts of carrying of use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

Damon Kolona in the abdomen March 18 after an attempted robbery of a group of teens. He then allegedly fled the scene, but to police at the Honolulu Police Department's Wahiawa substation.

"We will hold Damon accountable for his violent and dangerous behavior and get him off our streets, " Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. "While violent crime, and gun violence in particular, has historically been low in Honolulu, cases like this serve as a reminder that there is still much work to be done to keep Honolulu safe."

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Anna Ishikawa, of the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney's Felony Prosecution Division.