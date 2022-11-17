Teen suspect in Holland Township shooting in custody

HOLLAND TWP. — A teenage suspect in a shooting incident in Holland Township has been brought into custody.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old male was lodged at the Ottawa County Youth Home Thursday, Nov. 17, in connection to a shooting that occurred Nov. 10. The suspect is a resident of the city of Holland, OCSO said.

At this time, he is being held on charges of armed robbery and felony firearm. Investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be sought. The suspect’s age is being withheld due to his age.

One person, a 16-year-old from Holland, was hospitalized following a shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. Nov. 10. The incident occurred in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street in Holland Township.

Detectives say a group of teens, including the victim, met with another teen, the suspect, when an altercation occurred. A firearm was produced during the altercation and the victim was shot in the torso.

The victim remains in stable condition as of Nov. 17, according to the OCSO.

Anyone with information on the event should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or visit the Silent Observer website at mosotips.com.

