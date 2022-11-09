Teen suspect nabbed for fatally shooting Bronx man then running him over with car

A teen suspect has been nabbed for fatally shooting a Bronx man and then running him over with a car, police said Wednesday.

Jovant Erazo, 19, was nabbed Tuesday and charged with murder and vehicular manslaughter for the Oct. 15 slaying of 33-year-old Cortez Hinton.

Police believe Hinton’s murder was connected to drugs and that there may also be a gang connection.

Hinton was walking along Kelly St. in Foxhurst when a gunman in a gold-and-tan sedan opened fire near Westchester Ave. about 8:10 a.m., police said.

As the wounded victim lay on the ground, the killer whipped around in the sedan and ran him over before driving off, police said.

Medics responding to the scene discovered Hinton shot and suffering from severe head and body trauma. He was rushed Hinton to Lincoln Hospital, where he died about three hours later. He was just a few blocks from home when he was shot and struck.

Hinton’s wife sobbed and screamed at the scene of the shooting as a friend tried to console her.

“Oh, my God! Oh, my God!” the spouse wailed.

The day after her son’s death, Toni Hinton struggled to make sense of the monstrous slaying. Hinton’s brother Clinton Hinton was fatally shot at age 25 alongside another man in North Carolina in 2010.

“I can’t wrap my head around any of this,” Toni Hinton, who lives in North Carolina, told the Daily News. “It’s very hurtful. I have to go through this all over again.”

The broken mother is left with one daughter and one son.

“For me as the mother, it’s very shocking,” she said. “This is my second son that’s gone.”

Cortez Hinton, her second-oldest child, had been married for about six years. He did not have any children of his own but spent time with his nieces and nephews.

“He liked to sing, he liked to smile. He was very bubbly — always willing to help somebody,” his mother said. “He was doing good. He was working for a cable company.”

But the victim also had nine prior arrests in the city, ranging from criminal possession of a weapon to burglary, according to police.

Erazo has multiple prior arrests, most from when he was a juvenile, police said. He lives in the Crotona section of the Bronx, according to cops.