Teen suspect named in fatal shooting after Philadelphia high school football scrimmage

A teenager is being sought after having been named Tuesday as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old after a high school football scrimmage last week in Philadelphia.

The 16-year-old is accused of murder, conspiracy and aggravated assault, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference Tuesday.

Five other people who police say waited for the scrimmage to end before they opened fire are also at large, police said.

Capt. Jason Smith said that in total, there are seven people of interest — adults and juveniles — in the Sept. 27 shooting at a Roxborough High School football scrimmage.

"This was definitely a well-orchestrated shooting," Smith said. "These individuals were being very careful to not leave their identifiers."

A possible motive has not been released. Police said they were investigating whether a lunchroom altercation may have been a factor.

Four people were injured in the shooting, all but one of them members of the school's football team, police said.

Officials investigate a shooting that killed a teenage boy and injured four other people near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia on Sept. 27. (NBC Philadelphia)

Nicolas Elizalde was fatally shot days from his 15th birthday, said his mother, Meredith Elizalde.

She had been waiting to pick him up in a vehicle nearby when shots rang out, she said. She ran toward the sound and held him as he bled, Elizalde told NBC Philadelphia.

Outlaw, the police commissioner, vowed to bring anyone involved in the attack to justice.

"We’re tired of our children being shot," she said. "We're tired of our children being victimized."

