Teen suspect on the run after double shooting in Gloucester County, sheriff’s office says

A 15-year-old boy suspected of a shooting early Sunday morning that left one dead and another injured in Gloucester County is on the run, and law enforcement officials say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

A petition and detention order has been filed against Corbin Chase Winnington, charging him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the double shooting. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues, according to a Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies responded to a shooting around 1:05 a.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of Guinea Road in the Hayes area of the county.

At the scene, a man was found dead from a gunshot wound. A second man was located with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officials have not identified either victim in the case.

The Gloucester teen, who fled the scene before police arrived, was identified as a suspect after investigators talked with witnesses and reviewed physical evidence.

“While it is not this agency’s normal practice to release the name or likeness of a juvenile suspect, the danger to the community and the need to safely take Mr. Winnington into custody makes this release necessary,” Sgt. Steven Perry said.

Anyone with information about Winnington’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890 or submit an anonymous tip to the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers may reference case number 2023-00001.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com