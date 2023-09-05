Teen suspect of shooting OSU wrestler Sasso released from custody five days before attack

Sammy Sasso of Ohio State takes the mat for a match in February. Sasso is recovering from a gun shot would after an apparent carjacking in August.

A 16-year-old accused of shooting Sammy Sasso, an Ohio State University four-time All-American wrestler, was released from the Ohio Department of Youth Services five days before the attack.

The boy, whom The Dispatch is not naming because he has not been bound over to adult court, was in Franklin County Juvenile Court Tuesday to determine if he was eligible for release following the shooting.

"At this time you will absolutely not be released," said Judge Monica Hawkins, after hearing from Emalea Helisek, a Franklin County assistant prosecutor and Thomas Waldeck, the boy's attorney.

Helisek testified that shortly after his Aug. 13 released, the teen was posting images with firearms on Instagram. A probation officer soon after filed a probation violation. The shooting, she said, may have been hard to prevent, "Unfortunately, with the short time span he was out and him committing a new crime."

"We don't believe that the firearm that was used by this individual has been recovered," she added.

Waldeck, seated between the boy and his mother, said that he was no longer a threat if released to his family's custody and continued to take medications for "several mental health diagnoses."

Hawkins told the boy, "I expect you to be on your best behavior. Do you understand me?" to which he replied "Yes your honor."

He and a 15-year-old accomplice, who was not in court because an attorney wasn't available, are facing charges including aggravated robbery, felony assault, theft and weapons violations.

Sasso was shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 in an alley near the 1300 block of North High Street and East 7th Avenue.

Feb. 3, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; In the 149 lb. weight class, No. 3 Sammy Sasso of Ohio State defeated No. 13 Shayne Van Ness of Penn State, 6-3, on Friday evening at the Covelli Center in Columbus. The No. 5 Buckeyes fell 29-9 to the No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Eyewitnesses told police that Sasso had been trying to run over a rat in his car, a blue 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. When he successfully ran over the rat, he stopped his car and got out to talk to two children, according to a police report.

Two suspects suddenly approached Sasso and one pulled a handgun on him, demanding his vehicle, according to the police report. The gunman shot Sasso before getting into the driver's seat. The other suspect got in the passenger's seat, and the two drove off from the scene.

Helisek said the teen suspect had been transferred among various departments earlier this year including a juvenile intervention center and community correction facility before going to the Department of Youth Services on a robbery conviction.

Anthony D. Pierson, deputy chief counsel in the Franklin County Juvenile Division, said he was disturbed by recent youth gun violence.

"I think the whole situation is troubling. When you're 16 and shooting someone in the stomach."

Sasso's family released an update on his health, saying he is getting better, but has a long recovery ahead.

Sasso's girlfriend and his father declined to answer questions about his condition or the court case.

His family created a GoFundMe that has raised more than $100,000 so far.

In a message on the site, Sasso's family wrote that Sasso was shot in the abdomen and underwent emergency surgery to reconstruct his colon. The next morning, he had a second surgery to remove the bullet from near his spine, where it had caused "severe nerve damage."

He will need physical therapy to learn to walk again, the family said.

