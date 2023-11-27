Teen suspect in shooting outside mall surrenders

TechCrunch

India's Enforcement Directorate, its crime-fighting agency, has issued a show-cause notice to Byju's, accusing it of violating the nation's foreign exchange rules. The ED's allegations say that the Bengaluru-headquartered startup has violated rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), to the tune of $1.12 billion, by failing to submit documents of imports against advance remittances and proceed of exports made outside India and delayed filing of documents for foreign direct investment received by the startup.