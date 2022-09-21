Teen suspect sought after two high school students found fatally shot in North Carolina

Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a teen suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of an 18-year-old high school student and a 14-year-old girl, who were both found dead over the weekend by men riding ATVs.

The 17-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the slayings of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced.

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

“We will now work with local, state, and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system.”

Since December 2019, 16- and 17-year-old suspects who commit serious crimes in North Carolina are not automatically charged as adults, As a result, a juvenile petition was filed against the teen suspect on Tuesday, launching the process to have them tried as an adult in the state’s superior court system.

A pair of men on four-wheelers discovered Woods and Clarks’ bodies on Sunday near a power-line easement in the western part of Orange County around 3:30 p.m. The victims, described by loved ones as friends, each suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Both were reported missing over the weekend, the sheriffs office said. They were found just more than two miles from Woods’ home, according to WRAL.

“I want to thank the families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods for trusting us and the investigative process during this excruciatingly painful time,” Blackwood said. “I hope the apprehension of this subject will bring them some comfort as they mourn their loved ones.”