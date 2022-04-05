Teen suspect in south Fort Collins stabbing death will continue to be charged as an adult

A 16-year-old will continue to be charged as an adult in the murder of a homeless man in south Fort Collins last summer.

Todd Stout, 58, was found dead with multiple stab wounds under a bridge near the MAX Transit Station at the intersection of Harmony Road and Mason Street on July 5.

Stout had recently moved to Fort Collins and was temporarily living under the bridge while working to get sober, investigators said. He was stabbed multiple times, according to the coroner’s office, and was likely asleep when he was initially attacked.

Judge Juan Villaseñor ruled this week that it is in the best interest of the community and the teen suspected in Stout's murder for this case to remain in adult court. Villaseñor heard testimony from the teen's family, doctors and investigators during a three-day hearing in March to decide whether the teen should continue to be charged as an adult or if the case should be transferred to juvenile court.

Villaseñor had previously ruled there is enough evidence to continue charging the teen in Stout's murder. Investigators used DNA from blood found at and near the crime scene, footage from traffic and security cameras, and GPS tracking from the family’s vehicle to connect the male teen to Stout’s killing.

The first-degree murder charge, a Class 1 felony, against the teen was filed directly into adult court when he was arrested in August, and the teen’s attorneys later filed a motion to transfer the case to juvenile court.

The differences in sentencing options for adults and juveniles are substantial, Villaseñor said in the ruling.

Juveniles charged as adults with a Class 1 felony face a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years if convicted, and would be housed at the Youthful Offender System until they are 18 years old. Adults charged with a Class 1 felony do not get parole.

Juveniles convicted of the same charge in juvenile court can be sentenced up to seven years in the Department of Youth Services with a maximum of 10 years parole, but the department loses jurisdiction when the person turns 21. At 21, the person’s sentence can be transferred to the Department of Corrections, community corrections or parole, or be terminated and the person be released.

Story continues

During last month's hearing, the teen’s defense attorneys argued his severe mental health conditions require extensive treatment — treatment only the Department of Youth Services can adequately provide. The teen has been held at the Department of Youth Services since his arrest in August, and ongoing treatment has been effective, according to testimony from several doctors who have worked with the teen prior to and after his arrest.

Doctors who had treated and evaluated the teen testified to his severe and persistent mental illness and said his symptoms have improved since being treated while in custody at youth services. The teen's defense attorneys argued that, if convicted, a sentence to youth services would allow him to continue this successful treatment and be rehabilitated.

Rehabilitation is likely, the defense argued, because the teen's brain isn't fully developed. Doctors testified during the hearing that, in general, a person's brain isn't fully developed until they reach their mid-20s. While their brains are still developing, teens are more likely to act impulsively and not think about the consequences of their actions.

The teen’s parents testified to their child's intelligence and curiosity, and said he hoped to attend college abroad and study engineering. They talked about instances where he may not have thought through the potential consequences of his actions, like when he was 13 and stole a neighbor’s car with plans to drive to California and live out of the vehicle while taking classes online, but he forgot about fuel and the car ran out of gas while he was driving through Wyoming.

Prosecutors argued that youth services is not equipped to provide the long-term treatment the teen needs because he would be released from their facility when he turned 21 — before doctors say his brain will be fully developed.

Villaseñor said in his ruling, if the teen is later found guilty and it’s determined his diagnosed mental illness played a part, “treatment’s the best response.” But the Department of Youth Services can’t offer treatment long-term and a seven-year sentence — likely less in this case, Villaseñor said — “simply isn’t enough time to treat defendant given the facts here.”

“It disrespects Mr. Stout and his family,” Villaseñor said.

Stout’s two daughters read statements at the end of last month’s hearing describing how much they’ve struggled since their father was killed. One daughter said she’s struggled at work because she can’t stop thinking about all the things her father will miss about her life, like walking her down the aisle at her wedding.

Another daughter told Villaseñor that since her father’s death she’s been hospitalized, has had hysterical episodes, started taking antidepressants and often struggles to do daily activities. She said she is desperate to connect “to the one thing I can no longer physically feel the presence of ever again.”

“The impact on Mr. Stout’s family is immeasurable,” Villaseñor said in his ruling. “He died a painful, brutal death.”

If the teen, Benjamin Zwahlen, is found guilty and sentenced to the Department of Corrections, he would be “one of thirty to forty minors surrounded by over 10,000 adults” and spend at least 40 years in prison, “likely more,” Villaseñor said in his order.

Villaseñor said that the Department of Corrections does offer some treatment programs, but “the reality is that the chances for rehabilitation in that scenario are slim.” He said he’s “keenly aware” Zwahlen would likely be exposed to more violence if sentenced to prison, “but violence is why we’re here and why Todd Stout isn’t. The Court, as well as the parties, would be remiss to forget that.”

Villaseñor said another possible sentencing option could be commitment to the Department of Human Services for mental health treatment if the defense chooses to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, which means a defendant can not be held criminally responsible for their actions because their mental illness prevented them from understanding the crime they committed was wrong, according to Villaseñor.

This plea or argument has not yet been made by the defense in this case.

“If defendant is as mentally ill as he asserts, a successful (not guilty by reason of insanity) plea is a real possibility,” Villaseñor said in the order. “Were he to convince a jury of his insanity, he’d receive long-term treatment at (Department of Human Services) until he isn’t affected by his disorders and he’s able to safely rejoin society.”

Zwahlen is next scheduled to appear in court May 2.

Sady Swanson covers public safety, criminal justice, Larimer County government and more throughout Northern Colorado. You can send your story ideas to her at sswanson@coloradoan.com or on Twitter at @sadyswan. Support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins teen will continue to be charged as an adult in man's murder