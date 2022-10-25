Teen suspect arrested after taunting police while making threats from inside DeKalb high school

A teenager who made several social media threats to shoot Stephenson High School on Monday, including while officers were searching the school, is now in custody.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that while the high school was on lockdown and officers were searching for the student who made the threats, the student was continuing to make more threats.

On Tuesday afternoon, police told Fernandes they have identified the suspect and taken the minor into custody.

Fernandes first reported that the high school and Stephenson Middle School down the street were on lockdown on Channel 2 Action News on Monday afternoon.

Administrators say they know the student was inside the school based on the threats being made. While police were investigating, the student was on Instagram Live streaming the investigation.

District officials told Fernandes that they would not tolerate students making threats and would do everything in their power to catch students who disrupt learning.

Parent Danita Moses said she and her daughter, Makayla, saw the threats on Instagram over the weekend, but she didn’t believe the threat was real.

Several threats have been made this year toward different schools across the district. Many parents like Moses believe administrators are doing the best they can.

“I think they’re working on it. It’s a tough situation to be in for anybody,” Moses said.

The teen is facing charges of making terroristic threats and making terroristic threats on social media.

