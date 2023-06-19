Teen suspected in shooting at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis has been arrested, police say

A teen suspected of being involved in multiple shootings, including one at Sierra Vista Mall, has been arrested, Clovis police said Monday.

The teen was one of two taken into custody at about 10 p.m. Sunday near Gettysburg and Helm avenues after a caller reported someone was firing paintballs from a truck, police said.

The truck was carrying five teens in all, but only two of them fled on foot after the truck was pulled over, police said. They were tracked down a short time later.

Officers declined to say the exact ages of the teens to protect the investigation, police spokesperson Ty Wood said.

Investigators determined one of the boys who fled was suspected in the May 13 shooting at Sierra Vista Mall, where a man was shot before crashing his car, police said. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

That teen is also suspected of being involved in at least two other shootings in Fresno, Wood said.

The other teen was in possession of a 9mm, which was loaded and modified so it could fire automatically, police said.

One teen was held on suspicion of involvement in three shootings and obstructing an officer, while the other was held on suspicion of illegally possessing a gun.

Both teens were taken to Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus, police said.