Teen suspected of taking vehicle, leading deputies on high-speed chase though Victorville

A 14-year-old boy on probation is suspected of taking a vehicle and leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials reported that the Barstow teen was later booked on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle and evading an officer.

The teen was taken into custody at the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at around 3:34 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, sheriff’s dispatch received a call from a woman reporting that her white Kia Optima was stolen from the 14300 block of La Paz Drive in Victorville.

The area is between Seventh Street and Doris Davies Park, and south of Lorene Drive.

Deputies dispatched to the area located a driver and passenger inside the Kia nearby on La Paz Drive and Midway Street.

Deputies initiated a high-risk traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit began.

During the pursuit, the teen driver failed to stop at multiple red traffic lights, and drove at excessive speeds with a disregard for safety, authorities said.

The pursuit continued over six miles through Victorville until the vehicle stopped off the roadway near Amethyst Road.

The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver was apprehended and was found to be on formal probation, according to sheriff’s officials,

Authorities did not provide information about the passenger.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

