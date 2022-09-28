Teen suspects arrested for fatal shooting during Bronx carjacking after they’re spotted driving victim’s Mercedes-Benz

Two teen suspects have been arrested for a fatal shooting during a Bronx carjacking — after they were spotted by cops driving the victim’s stolen Mercedes-Benz, police said Wednesday.

Ahkeem Chase and Latrell Fleming, both 18, are facing murder, manslaughter, robbery and weapon possession charges for the Saturday night slaying in Hunts Point. They were arrested about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The teens are accused of confronting Jose Alvarado as the Fordham Heights resident walked to his parked Mercedes-Benz on Hunts Point Ave. near Longfellow Ave. about 11:55 p.m.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Daily News shows the carjackers driving off in the luxury car, leaving Alvarado dying on the pavement.

Medics rushed Alvarado to Lincoln Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

“Why they didn’t just take the damn car and let him go? Why shoot him?” Alvarado’s distraught cousin, who declined to give her name, told The News. “He never did nothing to nobody.”

Chase lives about four blocks from where the killing took place, according to cops. Fleming lives in Throgs Neck.

Chase was ordered held without bail at his arraignment late Tuesday. Fleming’s arraignment was pending Wednesday.