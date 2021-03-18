Teen suspect's brother also charged with capital murder

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·3 min read
Mar. 17—TUPELO — More than three years after his 13-year-old brother was charged with capital murder, a Lee County man is now facing the same charge for the same death.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Ojerrin Rasheed Burress, 21, of 5017 Raymond Avenue, Verona, on Tuesday. He was booked into the Lee County Jail charged with capital murder March 16 at 2 p.m.

"The arrest warrant was issued by the District Attorney's office," said Assistant District Attorney Brian Neely. "I can say it is part of the (Henry Adams) case. We feel comfortable that there is more than probable cause for the charge of capital murder, which is why we moved forward with the arrest warrant."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Burress had not had an initial appearance. Under Mississippi law, most capital murder suspects are held without bond.

Baldwyn businessman Henry Adams Jr., 70, was robbed inside his South Second Street home in late October 2017. During the robbery, Adams was shot multiple times and left for dead. His body wasn't found until the following day.

About a week later, police arrested Quindaris Burress, then 13, and charged him with capital murder. He wa s arrested with two other teens — Dequan M. Stribling, 13, and Jayce Bryson West, 14. Because of their age, all three were initially held on $1 million bonds each. During a bond hearing the following month, prosecutors agreed that the bonds for Stribling and West should be reduced to $50,000. Both were released on bond within hours of the court order.

The following spring, a Lee County grand jury indicted Qunidaris Burress for capital murder and Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk ordered him held without bond. The same grand jury chose not to indict Stribling and West.

"The grand jury heard the evidence (against Stribling and West) but didn't find there was enough to hand down indictments at this time," District Attorney John Weddle told the Daily Journal at the time. "We might come back to them at a later time if more evidence comes forward."

Quindaris Burress has remained incarcerated since Nov. 3, 2017. He has had three birthdays pass inside the Lee County Jail and will turn 17 next month.

Neely would not comment on how the recent arrest of Ojerrin Burress would affect the case against Quindaris Burress or if more arrests or charges are expected.

"I am not able to discuss an ongoing investigation," Neely said. "The case is still open and I don't anticipate it being closed anytime soon."

In Mississippi, a capital murder conviction has only two possible sentences — life without parole or death. But Quindaris Burress will not face the death penalty. In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court banned capital punishment for crimes committed by those under 18.

While Quindaris Burress is not facing the death penalty for his role in Adams' death, his brother could. Ojerrin Burress had already turned 18 in the summer of 2017 when Tupelo Police arrested him for strong-arm robbery.

william.moore@djournal.com

