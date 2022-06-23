Teen suspects in fatal shooting of Stanley Freeman Jr. head to trial in February

The two teens accused in the shooting death of 16-year-old Stanley Freeman Jr. last year will face trial as adults next spring.

The suspects were 14 and 16 on Feb. 12, 2021, when prosecutors say they shot Freeman as he drove home. They fired a gun at Freeman's car from another vehicle, according to police.

Freeman was leaving Austin-East Magnet High School to go home and change clothes for his Friday night job when he was shot on Tarleton Avenue, his family told Knox News at the time of the shooting.

At least one bullet flew through his car and hit the 16-year-old, causing Freeman to go west down Wilson Avenue and crash his car. His family saw the crash scene unfold on Facebook Live. Officers found the teen in his car and rendered aid until an ambulance arrived and took him to a hospital, where he died.

The suspects, who are now 15 and 18 years old, are facing charges of first-degree murder in Freeman's death. The decision to try them as adults could mean decades of prison time if the two teens are convicted.

The two boys, as well as a third teen who is 17, also are facing attempted murder charges in a shooting that targeted Johnkelian "John John" Mathis on Jan. 14, 2021. Mathis was uninjured in that incident but was killed in a separate shooting in early August 2021.

Knox News is not naming the teenagers because it typically does not identify juveniles accused of crimes.

All three teens were in court Wednesday and each one was appointed defense counsel. Judge Steven Sword told all the attorneys he wanted to pursue an aggressive schedule for their trials, citing his concern over them being in custody at a very young age.

The trial for the two teens charged with Freeman's murder was scheduled for Feb. 27. They have until Nov. 18 to reach a plea agreement. Then, all three teens will be tried for the attempted murder of Mathis with that trial set to start on March 27.

