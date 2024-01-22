Teen sustains serious injuries in Peoria shooting, police say

A 14-year-old was seriously injured by gunfire in Peoria on Sunday night.

Peoria police were called the 4100 block of North Brandywine Drive around 8:18 p.m. on a report of shots fired but did not find any victims or suspects at the scene.

Minutes later, police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Creighton Terrace and Hillmont Road on a reports of shots fired at both locations.

While on their way to the scene, police were called to a local hospital, where a 14-year-old had arrived with gunshot wounds.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria teenager seriously injured in shooting on Sunday night