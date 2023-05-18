Teen takes plea deal; Charged in connection with shooting into Clarksville Police chief's home

May 17—CLARKSVILLE — A teenager facing charges connected to shots fired into the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer took a plea deal in the case this week.

Samuel Jaggers, 17, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, in Clark Circuit Court No. 4 on Monday.

Jaggers was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder in the case, but as the investigation continued police determined he did not fire into the home, said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

Indiana State Police confirms it is still investigating this case. Mull said he expects an additional arrest will occur.

"Based upon information that we received after charges were filed, that information suggested that Mr. Jaggers was criminally involved in this incident, but was not the individual that fired shots into the home," Mull said. "So he was convicted for being criminally involved in the event of assisting a criminal, a level six felony."

As part of the plea deal Jaggers is required to testify against any additional persons who'd be charged in the case and to two years and 180 days in the Clark County jail, with 517 days suspended.

Jaggers' charges of attempted murder were dismissed.

The shooting occurred last September and Jaggers was arrested in November.

Mull said he's concerned with the increase of crimes being committed by young people in Clark County.

"Unfortunately young people and juveniles committing crimes is not just an occasional occurrence," Mull said. "I am seeing a huge increase in rates of crime by younger individuals in the community. That runs the gamut from shooting at people, to vandalism, to threats made in our public school systems across the board."

Mull said the seriousness of the crimes young people are committing is increasing.

"It's not low level, harmless type crimes that are making the most of these incidents. We are seeing more and more serious crimes that endanger the lives of people in our community," Mull said.

Mull said the crimes "seem to be a byproduct of what's going on in culture at the moment."

"There seems to be less parental supervision," Mull said. "In many cases there seems to be a lack of accountability in institutions and a culture that glorifies violence."