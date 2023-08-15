Teen takes plea deal in deadly 2022 Shawnee shooting

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A teenager charged in a deadly Shawnee shooting has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

The Johnson County District Attorney has dismissed a first-degree murder charge against 18-year-old Sabrina Clark, who was 17 at the time of the alleged killing of Jarod Rogers.

Clark has instead pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery in the case.

She is one of five teens charged in connection with Rogers’ death on Nov. 30, 2022.

Police were called to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road for a welfare check, and when they arrived, they found Rogers suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital.

Two days later, all five teenagers were taken into custody.

Clark is now scheduled to be sentenced in Johnson County court on Nov. 6.

Cases for the other four teens charged in the case are still pending. Three of the teens are facing second-degree murder, and one has been charged with first-degree murder.

