Teen tells Peoria police he was victim of a drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old male was injured Thursday in an apparent drive-by shooting while walking on Nebraska Avenue, according to Peoria police.

Police were dispatched to a local hospital around 1 a.m. Thursday after the male victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He told police he was shot by an unknown person passing him in a vehicle while he was walking in the 600 block of Nebraska Avenue.

His injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

