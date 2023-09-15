Teen is third charged in shooting of on-duty MPD officer

A teenager is the third person now charged in connection with the shooting of an on-duty Minneapolis police officer last month, a Hennepin County prosecutor said Friday during a court hearing for another defendant accused of his involvement.

Four people — three adults and the teen —were arrested and hospitalized after the Aug. 11 shooting of officer Jacob Spies. A bullet remains lodged in Spies' shoulder, narrowly missing a major artery. All but one of the suspects have been charged a month later. Frederick Leon Davis, 19, of Minneapolis, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder, and Nevaeh Lee Page, 20, of Brooklyn Park, faces one count of aiding an offender.

Senior Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Patrick Lofton said at a court hearing for Davis on Friday that the teen was charged in juvenile court. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office declined Friday to describe the charge against the teen or confirm his age. There are no public court records available to provide further detail. If he is under 16, those records are not public.

Meanwhile, the third adult, who is also 19 and cooperated with investigators, was released from jail four days after the shooting. The attorney's office said it doesn't know "what if anything is being considered at this point" for potential charges against him. The Star Tribune doesn't typically name suspects until they have been formally charged.

Davis, who has pled not guilty to attempted murder, also faces federal charges of unlawfully possessing a machine gun. He's accused of firing a dozen rounds at Spies' unmarked squad car as the officer pursued a stolen vehicle.

A 9mm Glock 19 illegally converted with a "switch" to make it fully automatic was found on the the front floorboard where Davis was sitting. A Polymer 80 "ghost gun" without serial numbers in the back was found by investigators where the teen was sitting, federal charges say. There were 15 discharged casings recovered from the suspect's vehicle.

Charges say the Glock fired 12 shots and the ghost gun fired three times. Ballistics evidence also linked that same Glock to at least five other area shootings this summer.

Spies, a seven-year veteran of the force who was awarded a Medal of Honor, was working on a focused enforcement detail with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office when he was on the lookout of a stolen Chevrolet Equinox involved earlier that evening in a violent robbery and fleeing police.

The officer spotted the Chevy and followed it. While near the 4300 block of Colfax Avenue N., Spies was hit by a volley of automatic gunfire. He drove away and a colleague pulled him from the squad and raced Spies to the hospital.

Backup officers saw the same Chevy and began a high-speed pursuit spanning 26 blocks until the Chevy crashed into a parked car. Davis and Page fled on foot. The teen stumbled out of the car while the uncharged 19-year-old stayed in the vehicle. All were arrested.

That 19-year-old told authorities they were headed to a party when Davis noticed an unknown white sedan tailing them. He heard Davis say, "It's gonna happen right here," before Davis threw the Chevy in park and got out of the vehicle.

An eyewitness saw someone matching Davis' description unload a flurry of shots.

Neither state nor federal charges indicate whether investigators believe Davis or his accomplices knew who they were targeting.

In court Friday, Davis' public defender Elizabeth Karp asked the judge to lower his bail — previously set at $1 million — to $50,000 for conditional release.

"He is ready to fight this case and move forward," Karp said. "Him reoffending or not appearing for court will not be an issue."

Karp added that this is Davis' first offense and he lives with his mother, where he would agree to be on electric home monitoring. She said her client was looking forward to finding work or attending junior college and he has mental health issues that require a personal care attendant.

Lofton objected to changing the bail and said the notion of him looking at work or college "is frankly worthless." Lofton said Davis was riding around with multiple guns — one fully automatic and the other a ghost gun — and a juvenile.

"He's a danger to public safety despite a lack of convictions," Lofton said.

Lofton added that earlier this week an offer was conveyed for Davis to serve nearly 13 years if he pled guilty. But he said there needs to be further discussion with Karp, who said Davis maintains his not guilty plea.

Judge Hilary Caligiuri said given the seriousness of the allegations, unconditional bail will remain at $1 million. She imposed a $750,000 conditional bail that would require Davis to have no contact with the victim or co-defendants, obey all laws and attend court hearings.

He remains in custody. His next court appearance is Oct. 24. Page was released from custody five days after the shooting. She appears in court Oct. 3.

Caligiuri also agreed to seal sheriff deputy body-worn camera video from public view, as requested by Lofton. The order is to protect the identities of undercover deputies, but the defense is still entitled to view videos as part of routine discovery.

The Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.