Teen threatened to kill Fulton sheriff, wife if YSL member wasn’t released from jail, deputies say

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old they said made death threats against Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat and his wife.

Quartavius Mender is charged with 23 felony counts of terroristic threats.

“We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously,” Labat said. “Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard will not protect someone from criminal prosecution. Our investigators are diligent in seeking individuals who mean to do harm to anybody, and I am grateful to them for ensuring the safety of myself, my wife, and all citizens of Fulton County.”

According to arrest warrants, Mender threatened on Instagram to kill the Labats if the sheriff didn’t release a high-profile defendant in the Young Slime Life gang indictment.

The Fulton DA’s Office charged 28 YSL members in a sweeping RICO investigation. The arrests included rappers Young Thug and Gunna. The sheriff’s office did not say which defendant was mentioned in Mender’s threats.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the sweeping 88-page indictment that outlines years of criminal activity by alleged members of the YSL gang.

One of the names listed on the indictment is Tenquarius Mender. Channel 2 is working to confirm if Quartavius Mender and Tenquarius Mender are related or not.

Quartavius Mender’s bond has been denied, and he remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

