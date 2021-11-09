Teen tied family dog to tree, killed pet with sword, Lake deputies say

A Lake County teenager has been arrested on an animal cruelty charge after he killed his family’s dog with a sword and left the pet’s body in the woods behind their home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to an affidavit for the 17-year-old’s arrest, the boy’s mother and stepfather called LCSO on Sunday, reporting that their son had admitted to killing the dog. They said they wanted to press charges.

Deputy David Evans responded Monday to the home on Fernridge Street in unincorporated Clermont. Both parents reportedly recounted the boy’s confession and deputies found the sword, described by LCSO spokesman Lt. Fred Jones as a Katana-like weapon, in the teen’s bedroom.

The affidavit said the blade was covered in dried blood and what appeared to be animal fur.

Jones said the dog was a Retriever mix.

The teen, who the Orlando Sentinel is not identifying due to his age, declined to speak to investigators, the affidavit said.

The stepfather helped deputies search the woods behind the family’s home, where they found the dead dog lying on top of the ground about 20 to 30 yards north of the house, investigators said. With the body, they found a leash the family used to let the dog run in their backyard.

Deputies determined from the scene that the dog had been tied to a tree and slashed repeatedly. Its body had stab and cut wounds consistent with the sword found in the home, the affidavit said.

Evans in his report wrote the pet had died “a very inhumane and cruel death.”

The parents told deputies the teenager had shown “a progression of violence” which caused them to fear for their safety and that of other children and animals in the home, the affidavit said.

The boy was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

