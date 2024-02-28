Teen told family she was going to Columbia but hasn’t been seen in a month, SC cops say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager.

Cheyenne Cambell was publicly reported missing by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. The 19-year-old has not been seen for more than a month, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Cambell was reported missing by family members who said she was last seen on Jan. 24, according to the release. Before going missing, the Orangeburg woman told family members she was going to an Airbnb in Columbia to stay with an unknown man, the sheriff’s office said.

Cambell also has ties to Wichita, Kansas, according to the release. The sheriff’s office did not say if there is any information indicating that Cambell is in Kansas.

There was no word if foul play is suspected in Cambell’s disappearance.

The sheriff’s office described Cambell as a 5-foot-6, 170-pound woman.

Anyone with information about Cambell is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“If you know anything about where she is, call us,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in the release. “We’d like to make sure she is OK.”