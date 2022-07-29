Teen trafficking victim located, reunited with family

Moises Perez Jimenez, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with the suspected human trafficking of Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios, according to the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

A 17-year-old girl believed to be the victim of human trafficking has been found and reunited with her mother in Mexico, according to Columbus police.

Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios was an unaccompanied minor in the United States without legal permission who only speaks Spanish, according to the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

Authorities believe she was smuggled into the country and forced into human trafficking by handlers who were using her infant and mother in Mexico to manipulate and threaten her.

Cruz-Rios was previously reported missing via Columbus police's Twitter account Tuesday.

The task force is searching for 42-year-old Moises Perez Jimenez, who has an outstanding felony warrant for disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile and is being sought for questioning in connection with the teen's human trafficking investigation.

Court records indicate Jimenez has prior addresses on Red Rock Boulevard and Frank Road on Columbus' Southwest Side.

Anyone with information on Jimenez's whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force — which was created under the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission — includes the Columbus Division of Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the state Adult Parole Authority, Ohio State University Police Department, Salvation Army, Southeast Healthcare, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

