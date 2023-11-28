Teen to be tried as adult for 2022 crash that killed UC student in crosswalk near campus

A teen who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last year when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be tried as an adult, a judge has ruled.

Michael Quarles was 17 at the time and initially charged as a juvenile. On Tuesday, Hamilton County Juvenile Judge Kari Bloom issued a decision, sending the case to common pleas court. Quarles, now 18, will continue to be held at the county youth center.

He faces charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and receiving stolen property. One of the receiving stolen property charges involves a Smith & Wesson handgun that documents say was found inside the stolen vehicle, a Honda CR-V.

The crash happened the afternoon of Sept. 28, 2022 on Jefferson Avenue, near University Avenue, as numerous UC students were in the area.

Cayden Turner, 18, was killed and another student was seriously injured.

At the time, Quarles was wanted in Kentucky. In June 2022, he pleaded guilty in Boone County juvenile court to felony charges, including complicity to assault, for a 2021 crash that seriously injured a sheriff's deputy. In that incident, according to authorities, Quarles was a passenger in a stolen SUV that struck the deputy.

He was sentenced to probation, but weeks later, on June 21, 2022, Cincinnati police arrested him in Walnut Hills. Documents say he had a loaded Glock handgun “at his feet” in a car. Those charges led to a probation violation in Boone County, and on Sept. 15, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate ordered Quarles, who was wearing an electronic monitoring device, to turn himself in the following day.

He never did. He allegedly cut off the electronic ankle monitor. Two weeks later, according to police, he was driving the stolen Honda CRV.

At an October 2022 hearing, then-juvenile court Magistrate Liz Igoe said she was willing to allow Quarles to voluntarily surrender because the paperwork received from Kentucky officials indicated it was a misdemeanor assault case. Igoe said she didn't have documents showing that Quarles had a felony conviction in Kentucky.

Quarles' attorney, Luis Godines, did not return messages seeking comment.

