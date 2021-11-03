Teen will be tried as adult for murder in Minneapolis shooting

Chao Xiong, Star Tribune
A teenage suspect in an alleged retaliatory shooting in Minneapolis has been charged as an adult.

Christopher Shawn-Michael Johnson, 17, of Minneapolis, was charged as an adult Wednesday in the Aug. 8 fatal shooting of Darryl Ramon Wells Jr.

Johnson was initially charged in August as a juvenile. The new criminal complaint filed in his case said that on Monday he waived a certification hearing to determine whether he should stand trial as an adult, meaning he will be tried as an adult.

Johnson is charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder for shooting Wells, 25, of Minneapolis, near the Skyline convenience store, at 1821 Glenwood Av.

According to the complaint: Surveillance video showed Johnson, who was identified by his clothing, with several other people at a makeshift memorial near where another man had been fatally shot on Aug. 7.

The video allegedly showed him in a stolen Porsche SUV with two men. Wells was seen entering the convenience store, followed by two men who exited a Dodge Charger.

The two men fired at Wells, who fled the store, the charges said.

The Porsche clipped Wells, who ran around a street corner and collapsed near an alley. The Porsche drove up to Wells and Johnson and another juvenile got out and shot him at close range, the complaint said.

