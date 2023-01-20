Teen to be tried as adult in Whitehaven Reverend's death, 2nd person pleads guilty

Rev. Autura Eason-Williams

One of the two 15-year-olds accused of taking part in the killing of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams of Whitehaven will be tried as an adult and a second teen pleaded guilty to charges as a juvenile.

The decision to pursue charges as an adult has been a conversation for months at the Shelby County Juvenile Court, spanning two different Shelby County District Attorney administrations, but came Friday morning. Former top prosecutor Amy Weirich had planned to charge both as adults.

Miguel Andrade, the 15-year-old accused of firing the shots that killed Eason-Williams, waived his rights and will be transferred, a spokesperson for the juvenile court said.

The other teenager involved, another 15-year-old will be placed with the Department of Children's Services until he is 19, the spokesperson said. According to a spokesperson for the DA's office, the 15-year-old entered a guilty plea. The Commercial Appeal is not naming the teen because he is not being charged as an adult.

"Due to Andrade’s criminal history, and alleged violent actions during the carjacking, as well as his apparent lack of remorse, we have decided to request his transfer to the adult system," said District Attorney spokeswoman Erica Williams. "We have taken the defendant’s age into consideration. However, we must balance this with our duty to obtain justice for the victim and her family, and our interest in public safety."

A third person, 20-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, is slated to face a grand jury in the same case. Tabora was the only person charged as an adult until Friday.

Andrade and Tabora are both charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder during a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. Tabora also faces the additional charge of facilitation to commit first-degree murder.

Eason-Williams was found dead in her driveway July 18, and her Infiniti Q50 was stolen. A police affidavit said there were six bullet casings found on the ground. Her cause of death was also presented in Tabora's October 2022 court appearance as "multiple gunshot wounds."

Story continues

An affidavit said she was shot and then pulled from the car prior to it being stolen, and surveillance footage also showed her car being driven away by who prosecutors say is Andrade, identified by prosecutors as the shooter.

"At this point, the co-defendant (Andrade) is in the vehicle," said Sgt. Qadeer Smith, of the Memphis Police Department's homicide bureau, when reviewing the footage at the Oct. hearing. "He actually runs over the victim as he's backing out of the driveway. They leave together — well — one vehicle going one direction and the other vehicle going into a different direction."

Eason-Williams was the district superintendent of the Metro District in the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Annual Conference, the pastor of Capleville United Methodist Church, and a Memphis Theological Seminary alumna.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Teen to be tried as adult in Reverend's death