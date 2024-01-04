Teen who tried to save his father’s life on Georgia lake recognized for his actions

A teen who tried to save his father’s life is being recognized for his actions by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Jeffrey McKenzie suffered a medical emergency during a father-son fishing trip on Lake Blackshear, WALB-TV reported. His son jumped into the water immediately to try and rescue him.

“I was just holding him with his head above water,” Hunter McKenzie told the south Georgia news station. “Even though my right arm was getting tired and I was kind of losing grip, I never let go.”

Hunter McKenzie described how he called out for help and eventually found his father’s phone to call 911. He led first responders to their location, who then transported his father to the hospital.

Jeffrey McKenzie was pronounced dead when they arrived. As the family mourns the loss of a beloved husband and father, Hunter’s mother Shelby told WALB-TV that her son gave everything he had to rescuing his father.

“I call him my hero... because he brought his daddy home,” Shelby McKenzie said.

The Georgia DNR awarded Hunter a medal of honor for how he handled the situation. The McKenzie family will hold a funeral service for Jeffrey on Jan. 4.

