Teen truck driver who ran over 6 cyclists while trying to blow exhaust on them has not been arrested, reports say

Several cyclists were hit by a pickup truck in Texas. The driver, a teenager, has yet to be arrested.

A 16-year-old driving a truck ran over six cyclists on Saturday, sending several to the hospital.

One cyclist said the driver intentionally slowed down to blow smoke on the cyclists.

As of Tuesday, the driver has not been arrested, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A teen truck driver who ran over six cyclists in Texas on Saturday has not been arrested, local reporters found.

A truck driver, identified only as a 16-year-old male, ran over several cyclists as he intentionally tried to blow exhaust on them, one of the riders said. The incident, which sent four cyclists to the hospital, occurred in Waller, a city located northwest of Houston.

"I thought someone was dead," cyclist Chase Ferrell said, according to KRIV. "I heard a lot of crunching. I heard brakes. Tires screeching. People screaming."

The Houston Chronicle reported on Tuesday that the teen was not arrested on the scene, and authorities would not answer whether he would be charged. Ferrell told the Chronicle that the driver's parents arrived on the scene "within minutes," and the driver walked away without arrest.

Ferrell said the teen's immediate concern after the collision was: "Do you think I'm going to jail?"

"Yeah, you did something really freaking stupid," Ferrell recalled telling the teen, according to the Chronicle. "You should go to jail."

The Waller Police Department posted a statement on the incident on Facebook on Tuesday. A spokesperson from the department told Insider they are not offering any further comments.

"Waller Police Department is continuing their investigation and upon completion, will submit all information and generated reports to the Waller County District Attorney's Office for review. After examining the facts of the incident, the District Attorney's Office will determine what criminal charges may be warranted," the statement read.

Since the teen is a minor, his name likely won't be released by authorities.

