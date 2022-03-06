Teen trying to save uncooperative cat is rescued from 35-foot Indiana tree. ‘Darn cat’

Courage in the face of danger makes a hero, but add an uncooperative cat to the equation and it simply leads to embarrassment, an Indiana teen recently learned.

When a 17-year-old Indianapolis boy, identified only as Owen, spotted a tabby cat perched 35-feet up a towering tree at Holliday Park, he began climbing to the rescue, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

In his rush to help the cat, which may or may not have needed it, Owen suddenly realized he was stuck with no way down.

Firefighters were called and arrived at the park, on the city’s north side, around 4:37 p.m. Saturday, March 5.

“While Owen had no trouble climbing up the tree — his positioning did not allow the same ease for getting down,” the department said.

A fire engine showed up first, followed by a rope rescue team, according to the department. By the time Owen’s rescue was underway, well over a dozen rescuers were positioned around the tree, with throngs of onlookers gathered nearby, as he hugged a thick branch and waited, photos show.

Multiple rescue crews showed up to the scene to help, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

After a rescue team arrived, it took roughly an hour to bring Owen back down to safety.

“Other than a few scrapes, he was perfectly fine,” according to fire officials.

The tabby watched the rescue of his failed would-be savior from above, interested but unmoving.

“The cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but literally made no effort to climb down the tree,” the fire department said.

Sounds like typical cat behavior, commenters on the department’s post said.

“Further proof that cats are jerks. Adorable, lovely undeniable jerks,” one comment read.

“A dog would have had the decency to be helped down after all the effort,” commented another.

Many cheered the department for their help, and saluted Owen for having his heart in the right place, even if the cat wasn’t as appreciative.

“Great job IFD! Great job Owen for an above and beyond, kind-hearted try,” a commenter wrote. “That darn cat.”

Rescuers spot a head sticking out of frozen Indiana lake — but it isn’t what it seems

Story continues

Chihuahua escapes after ‘extremely bold’ predator snatches it from Texas backyard

Missing man found dead in Arkansas woods with his dog still standing by him, cops say

Dog that survived eating rocks at Nevada junkyard finds growing fanbase amid recovery