Teen under ‘extreme pressure’ from Instagram extortionist dies by suicide, MI cops say

A Michigan teenager was under “extreme pressure” from an online extortionist in the hours leading up to his death, authorities say.

The 17-year-old was targeted through Instagram, according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office. Armed with sensitive photos the boy had taken of himself, a perpetrator demanded money, and threatened to share the images with the teen’s friends, family and Instagram followers if he didn’t pay, authorities say.

Deputies found Jordan John DeMay dead of “an apparent suicide” at a home in Marquette Township, around 7:40 a.m. on Friday, March 25, the sheriff’s office said.

From the time the blackmail began to the moment the high school senior’s life ended, less than six hours had passed.

A gifted athlete with plans to attend college, DeMay “will be remembered for his great smile, fluffy hair, great personality, and ability to inspire others,” his obituary read.

His parents are without a son, his four sisters have lost their brother, and the family wants people to know why.

“The parents of Jordan have requested this information be released,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The Sheriff’s Office and the family of Jordan hope this will assist the community in their healing. We also hope this will educate others and spur courageous conversations about internet safety.”

DeMay’s case is still being investigated, authorities say, but he’s a victim of “sextortion,” an online scheme that is increasingly targeting teenagers, and teen boys in particular, according to the FBI.

In a common iteration of the scheme, a perpetrator will create a fake profile on social media, posing as a girl. They’ll reach out to boys and ask for explicit pictures or videos, which are in turn used as blackmail, often for money. In some instances, the suspect will secretly record interactions between them and the teen.

“The most effective way to disrupt these criminals is through awareness, education, and having important discussions with your children about their online safety,” FBI special agent Wayne Jacobs said in a recent statement.

Extortionists count on the victim’s humiliation or shame to keep them quiet, but it’s important to seek help.

“We recognize victims may feel embarrassed and thus hesitant to come forward and report these incidents, but we are strongly encouraging victims to notify us so that these individuals are held to account for their actions and, most importantly, prevented from harming another child,” Jacobs said.

