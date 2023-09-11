Teen used move he learned in video game to fatally stab uncle in neck, Florida cops say

A 17-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing his uncle in the neck after a fight in their home escalated, Florida police said.

The teen, Antae’viaun Richardson, lives with his mother, uncle and uncle’s girlfriend in Melbourne, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by McClatchy News.

The girlfriend told Melbourne Police she was arguing with her boyfriend on Sept. 3 in their bedroom about money and his drug use when the fight escalated, according to the affidavit.

She told officers she was lying on the bed during the fight and her boyfriend climbed on top of her and started to choke her, police said.

Richardson’s mother heard the fight and went into the bedroom to stop her brother, according to the affidavit, but her brother persisted.

Then, Richardson went into the room and started to fight with his uncle, police said. He told officers he punched his uncle in the face to “get him off of her.”

The teen and his uncle “grappled each other” in the bedroom until the fight spilled into the living room, according to the affidavit.

The two ended the fight, Richardson said, until his uncle said he “could have beat him up and killed him if he wanted to,” according to the affidavit.

Richardson grabbed a serrated steak knife from the kitchen sink, police said.

His mother convinced him to put the knife on the couch, according to the affidavit, but then his uncle charged him and sat on top of him.

Richardson told officers his uncle started to choke him, only stopping when his sister started screaming for him to stop, according to the affidavit.

The uncle let Richardson stand up, when he grabbed the knife again and chased his uncle, police said.

Richardson swung the knife at his uncle, aiming for the neck, according to the affidavit.

He hit his uncle on the right side, police said.

Richardson told officers he learned while playing video games that a stab in the neck would be fatal, and when asked if he had no choice but to stab his uncle, he answered “no,” according to the affidavit.

Emergency services responded to the stabbing call, and his uncle was declared dead.

Richardson was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault and was taken into custody.

Melbourne is about 70 miles southeast of Orlando.

Cops burst into home after reported shooting, but ex-boyfriend made it up, Texas cops say

77-year-old stabbed to death near university where she used to work, Ohio police say

Boyfriend accused of dismembering body found in bag on shoreline, California cops say

Woman helping friend leave abusive relationship is shot and killed, Texas cops say