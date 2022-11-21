Teen vanished on her way to school, Maryland cops say. Remains now found months later

Courtesy of the Greenbelt Police Department.
1
Moira Ritter
·1 min read

The remains of a 17-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school have been found months after her disappearance, police in Maryland say.

Prince George’s County police officers said human remains were found on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in a wooded area near the 1600 block Drexel Street, less than 10 miles outside of Washington, D.C.

The remains were identified as Rosa Diaz-Santos, according to a Monday, Nov. 21 news release.

Diaz-Santos, 17, was last seen at 7:40 a.m. Sept. 22 when she left Franklin Park for Eleanor Roosevelt High School, according to an Oct. 11 tweet from the Greenbelt Police Department. The school is about 16 miles east of Franklin Park.

Diaz-Santos’ remains were found about 10 miles from where she was last seen.

An autopsy found the teenager’s manner of death as homicide, a Nov. 21 news release from Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Officers have opened an investigation and are working to identify any suspects or motives.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512.

Teen’s body found two weeks after she vanished, NC cops say. Half-brother is charged

Man convicted in woman’s murder, but we still don’t know who she is, CA officials say

Woman vanished 11 years ago, Washington cops say. Her boyfriend was just arrested

71-year-old vanished months ago, California cops say. Her remains were just found

Hunter finds remains of man missing under suspicious circumstances, Missouri cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Four found dead after hostage situation at marijuana farm in Oklahoma

    Midwestern state has experienced medical cannabis boom since legalising medical marijuana in 2018

  • Over a dozen held at gunpoint while burglars ransack Salisbury home, police say

    Two people in ski masks broke into a home in Salisbury and forced 14 people to remain inside during a brazen theft early Saturday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

  • Dream homes turned gas-guzzlers, Hungary's 'Kadar cubes' losing allure

    Facing a surge in heating costs, Andrea Varga is desperately trying to sell the communist-era house she can no longer afford, but with Hungary's economy slowing and many facing the same predicament, there has been little interest. The single mother moved into her so-called Kadar cube, almost identical square-shaped houses built under communist leader Janos Kadar's rule, with her late partner three years ago. The properties are a ubiquitous feature of the Hungarian countryside, with hundreds of thousands dotting the landscape.

  • Trainee police officer allegedly sexually assaulted in front of self-defence class

    A trainee police officer allegedly sexually assaulted a female colleague in front of a self-defence class, a disciplinary hearing has been told.

  • First Lady Jill Biden Receives White House Christmas Tree

    First Lady Jill Biden received the White House Christmas tree on Monday, November 21, in Washington, DC, livestreamed video shows.Video livestreamed by the White House on Monday shows the first lady receiving the tree in Washington to kick off the Christmas season.Dr Biden was accompanied by her two-year-old grandson, Beau, who was spotted during the National Turkey Pardon earlier in the day. Credit: The White House via Storyful

  • Infinity Q founder, once claiming $3 billion assets, pleads guilty to fraud

    The founder of Infinity Q Capital Management, a New York firm accused of inflating assets by over $1 billion to collect more fees, pleaded guilty on Monday to securities fraud. James Velissaris, 38, of Atlanta, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan, averting a scheduled Nov. 28 trial. Prosecutors said Velissaris misled investors and regulators by promising to fairly value over-the-counter derivative positions that comprised much of a mutual fund and hedge fund he ran and which purportedly contained $3 billion of assets.

  • Unqualified staff, illegal surgeries at a Miami Lakes plastic surgery office, state says

    State administrative complaints says Miami Lakes Plastic Surgery did surgeries without documented proper examination, liposuction with too much fat removed and didn’t provide patients with enough information before surgeries.

  • Ice Balls Form Along Lake Superior as Frigid Wind Chills Grip Northern Wisconsin

    Mounds of ice balls accumulated along the shoreline of Lake Superior in Ashland, Wisconsin, on November 19, as the National Weather Service (NWS) said wind chills in the area were as low as -13 degrees Fahrenheit.Photographer Cheryl Koval, who lives in Ashland on the shore of Lake Superior, captured the footage over three consecutive days. She regularly posts videos showcasing seasonal variations and wildlife in the region.The NWS reported on the process in which ice balls develop two years ago, saying “lake-effect snow combines with the cold temperatures to form a layer of floating slush that wave action sculpts into spheres,” which then wash onto the shore and freeze solid. Credit: Cheryl Koval via Storyful

  • Japan nuclear watchdog considering extending reactor life

    Japanese nuclear regulators are considering revising a safety evaluation system to allow aging reactors to operate beyond the current 60-year limit, but the move is aimed at preventing safety lapses and is not motivated by government efforts to increase use of nuclear power, an official said Monday. The Nuclear Regulation Authority Commission, at the request of the Economy and Industry Ministry, has drafted a plan to scrap the 60-year limit and replace it with a system of potential extensions granted every 10 years after 30 years of operation. Nuclear Regulation Authority Commissioner Shinsuke Yamanaka denied criticism that the watchdog may have yielded to government pressure to prolong the operational lifespan of reactors.

  • Rep. Ro Khanna talks crypto amid FTX collapse, Twitter under Musk, economic trust

    California Rep. Ro Khanna joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the crypto sell-off and FTX fallout, the direction of Twitter under new CEO Elon Musk, and the overall U.S. economy.&nbsp;

  • US viewers accuse Fox Sports of ‘shilling for Qatar’ amid glowing World Cup coverage

    Qatar has been attacked for its treatment of migrant workers, allegations of corruption in the bidding process for the tournament and its record on LGBTQ and women’s rights. Please take a minute to watch.

  • Auditors in Iraq uncover staggering $2.5 billion tax fraud

    Auditors in Iraq have uncovered a massive scheme in which a network of businesses and officials embezzled some $2.5 billion from the country’s tax authority, despite layers of safeguards. The scandal poses an early test for Iraq’s new government, which was formed late last month after a prolonged political crisis. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has vowed to crack down on corruption, but few expect any senior officials or political leaders to be held accountable.

  • Red Cross: Afghans will struggle for their lives this winter

    More Afghans will be struggling for survival as living conditions deteriorate in the year ahead, a top official of the International Committee of the Red Cross said in an interview, as the country braces for its second winter under Taliban rule. The religious group’s seizure of power in August 2021 sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed Afghanistan, driving millions into poverty and hunger as foreign aid stopped almost overnight. Sanctions on Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers and frozen billions in Afghanistan’s currency reserves have already restricted access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the country's aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.

  • Apple store crash - live: Contractor killed and 17 injured in ‘unthinkable’ calamity as SUV plows into window

    A car has crashed into an Apple store in the Boston suburb of Hingham, killing one person and injuring at least 16

  • 'All the trappings of a hate crime'

    A community mourns as authorities seek a motive in the deadly attack on an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. It's Monday's news.

  • Women's protests overshadow Iran's World Cup loss

    Iran’s players didn’t sing their national anthem and didn’t celebrate their goals. In the stands, many Iranian fans showed solidarity with the protest movement that has roiled the country for months. Iran’s World Cup opener Monday against England was not just about soccer, but the political struggles gripping the Islamic Republic.

  • Colorado Springs shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges

    Danya Bacchus reports on latest details surfacing about the suspect and victims in the Colorado Springs mass shooting at a gay bar (11-21-2022)

  • Top US diplomat in Qatar for soccer, talks amid Iran tension

    America's top diplomat landed in Qatar on Monday to take in a World Cup match and hold talks as regional tensions remain high amid Iran's rapid advancement of its nuclear program and nationwide protests shaking the Islamic Republic. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a self-acknowledged “great mediocre” soccer player himself, watched America face Wales on Monday night at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Blinken will also hold crucial diplomatic talks with authorities in Qatar, one of the United States' trusted interlocutors with Iran.

  • State investigators probe hostage situation in Kingfisher County that leaves 4 dead

    Kingfisher County Sheriff's deputies requested assistance from state investigators after 'a quadruple homicide' late Sunday near Hennessey.

  • KCKPD will review 155 Roger Golubski cases. Lawyers say someone else should do it

    Groups like the Midwest Innocence Project criticized Kansas City, Kansas, police’s plan to review indicted former detective Roger Golubski’s cases, saying it “offers no hope for accountability.”