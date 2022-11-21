Teen vanished on her way to school, Maryland cops say. Remains now found months later

The remains of a 17-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school have been found months after her disappearance, police in Maryland say.

Prince George’s County police officers said human remains were found on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in a wooded area near the 1600 block Drexel Street, less than 10 miles outside of Washington, D.C.

The remains were identified as Rosa Diaz-Santos, according to a Monday, Nov. 21 news release.

Diaz-Santos, 17, was last seen at 7:40 a.m. Sept. 22 when she left Franklin Park for Eleanor Roosevelt High School, according to an Oct. 11 tweet from the Greenbelt Police Department. The school is about 16 miles east of Franklin Park.

Diaz-Santos’ remains were found about 10 miles from where she was last seen.

An autopsy found the teenager’s manner of death as homicide, a Nov. 21 news release from Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Officers have opened an investigation and are working to identify any suspects or motives.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512.

