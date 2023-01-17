Teen victim, suspect identified in west Phoenix shooting

Phoenix police

Bryan Perez, 15, and Julian Soto, 18, were identified Tuesday as the respective victim and suspect in a fatal west Phoenix shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a statement.

At around the same time, officers were called to a hospital regarding a teenager with a gunshot wound, Scherer said. The two calls were then linked and worked as one investigation.

According to the original statement, preliminary information indicated that Perez, along with other boys left the parking lot of a convenience store when an unknown suspect, now identified as 18-year-old Julian Soto, fired several shots in their direction, striking the victim.

According to court documents, two boys had entered the convenience store where Soto was working, took several food items and left without paying. Soto then exited the store and chased them. During the chase, he fired a handgun at them as well as their vehicle, which was occupied by two more subjects, police said.

The passenger in the car was struck in the head and the driver took him to a hospital in critical condition. The victim, now identified as 15-year-old Bryan Perez, was pronounced dead the following day.

According to court documents, Soto collected his fired shell casings from the parking lot, as well as the items dropped by the fleeing victims. Soto then removed items of clothing to alter his appearance and hid items of evidence inside the store, according to court filings.

Court documents state that Soto never made contact nor advised responding officers of his involvement.

Soto has been booked into jail and faces multiple charges including one count of second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of discharging a firearm at a nonresidential structure and one count of tampering with evidence.

