Teen violently slammed to ground at Clayton County high school says he did nothing to provoke attack

The boy seen on video being violently slammed to the ground on a Clayton County high school campus told Channel 2 Action News he did nothing wrong to provoke the attack.

But the mother of the boy who attacked him said the boy had been threatening her son and her son had had enough.

The incident happened last Friday at Mundy’s Mill High School in Clayton County.

The video shows a boy son repeatedly punching the victim after he was on the floor and as he tried to get up.

The victim, who didn’t want to be identified, suffered several injuries including a broken collar bone.

But the mother of the boy accused in the attack said the student he attacked is wrong, too. Both boys are 16 and used to be friends but had a fallout over a girl. The mother, who did not want to give her name, claims the boy had been threatening her son’s life on social media and texts. She provided Channel 2′s Tom Jones with court documents showing police are investigating the victim.

“He was threatening his life,” she said. “I feel like (the victim) did the wrong thing,”

She partly blames the school for her son’s outburst.

“I tried to stop it before the fight even happened. Nothing was done. They said, “Ignore each other;’” she said.

“Did you threatened the person who attacked you?” Channel 2′s Tom Jones asked the victim, who was attacked inside his home.

“No,” he said.

The student who was attacked did not want his face shown or to be identified. He said he didn’t threaten his attacker. He said he had words with his attacker in the past.

“I hadn’t said a single thing to him since the school year started,” he said.

The victim’s parents said the school didn’t call them or call an ambulance for their son. The school believes it handled the matter appropriately.

The mother of the boy accused of attacking the victim said children who are bullied can only take it for so long.

“That day, he just had enough,” she said.

