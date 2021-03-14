Teen Vogue: controversy continues after editor-in-chief apologizes for anti-Asian tweets

Priya Elan
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Michael S Schwartz/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Michael S Schwartz/Getty Images

Controversy around the new Teen Vogue editor in chief Alexi McCammond continues after she apologized for tweeting anti-Asian remarks in 2011.

McCammond apologised for the tweets in 2019 and again this week, calling them “offensive, idiotic” posts. On Thursday she posted a new statement to Twitter in which she said: “I’ve dedicated my career to giving a voice to the voiceless, and the last thing I’d ever want is to make anyone – especially our Asian brothers and sisters in particular – feel more invisible,” she wrote. “And I know that that is a unique source of pain in all of this, too: That historically the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community has been left out or ignored in critical conversations around race, racism, justice and equality. I am determined to play a part in changing that.”

After Teen Vogue staffers put out a statement earlier this week to say they were in conversations with publisher Condé Nast about her recent appointment to the role, the magazine’s former editor in chief Elaine Welteroth appeared on CBS’s The Talk on Wednesday and condemned McCammond’s past actions.

“Everybody knows I was a former editor in chief of Teen Vogue,” she said, “so I have to put that out there. That aside, it doesn’t matter – her tweets and the sentiments behind them were racist and abhorrent and indefensible, period. And I think at a time like this when there is a call for accountability around anti-Asian sentiment and just racist, violent actions against Asian people, we need to speak up.”

The tweets resurfaced at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise, in part due to racist attitudes to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year 2,500 incidents were reported.

Additionally the controversy appears to be causing problems with Teen Vogue’s advertisers. The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday that Ulta Beauty had “paused” an estimated seven-figure advertising campaign with the magazine because of McCammond’s tweets.

“Diversity and inclusion are core values at Ulta Beauty – and always have been,” a spokesperson told the publication. “Our current spend with Teen Vogue is paused as we work with Condé Nast to evaluate the situation and determine next steps regarding our partnership.”

In the past Ulta Beauty have been accused of racial profiling in their stores (in response the company said these “accounts are disappointing and contrary to our training and policies. We stand for equality, inclusivity and acceptance and strive to create a space that is welcoming to all”.)

The Daily Beast also reported that there continued to be “top level” concern within Condé Nast’s advertising team over the fallout from the tweets.

McCammond was previously a reporter for the political website Axios. She found herself in the national spotlight last month, when her relationship with TJ Ducklo was at the centre of a scandal over his behaviour towards a reporter, which led him to resign as a communications aide to Joe Biden.

Last Friday in a statement to announce her hiring, Anna Wintour, global editorial director of the Condé Nast said: “Alexi has the powerful curiosity and confidence that embodies the best of our next generation of leaders … I’m so very pleased that she will be bringing her expertise and talents to our team.” McCammond will begin her role on 24 March.

The Guardian has reached out to Condé Nast for additional comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Aren't Instagram Official, But They *Are* In-N-Out Official

    Also, they may or may not have purchased an L.A. mansion together.

  • London police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

    London police faced a backlash from the public on Sunday and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer. The disappearance of Sarah Everard, 33, as she walked home on the evening of March 3, has provoked a huge outpouring of grief and dismay in Britain at the failure of police and wider society to tackle violence against women. Police had denied permission for a vigil on Saturday evening at London's Clapham Common, near where Everard was last seen alive, citing regulations aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Japan worshippers brave smouldering coals to pray for safety

    The fire-walking was more tense than usual because participants were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Passing your body through the flames cleanses your soul and delivers your prayers to Buddha," said Koshou Kamimura, a Buddhist monk from Takaosan Yakuouin Temple. "Historically, Mt. Takaosan is an important place to pray for deliverance from plagues, so I felt we should hold the festival this year with certain precautions."

  • Convicted killer toasts LA DA from prison cell ahead of expected early release

    A California killer expecting early release from prison toasts District Attorney George Gascón from his cell; Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reacts.

  • Russia, after Twitter slowdown, accuses U.S. of using IT to engage in unfair competition

    Russia on Saturday accused the United States of using IT opportunities to engage in unfair competition and of social media platforms arbitrarily and indiscriminately censoring content. Russia this week said it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content. It threatened to block the U.S. platform outright, a move which escalating a row between Moscow and U.S. social media firms.

  • 'I am not your scapegoat': NYC public art calls out anti-Asian racism

    "Despite everything that has happened to us, we are still here and we will continue to fight for our shared future," the artist said.

  • Conservative Russia in retreat as Tajik refugee raps her way to Eurovision

    Nearly a decade after President Vladimir Putin embarked on a crusade to bolster conservative values, Russia has banked on an unlikely candidate to lead them into the Eurovision song contest: a Tajik refugee on a mission to smash female stereotypes. Manizha, a domestic abuse activist born in a peasant hut, has upset the establishment and delighted the country’s increasingly progressive youth as she rapped her way to victory with a song that lampooned traditional attitudes to women. Watching Eurovision may be treated as guilty pleasure in many parts of Europe but the kitschy song competition enjoys a cult status in Russia where getting the right artist and the right song for it is considered a matter of national pride as important as the performance of the national football squad in the World Cup. In recent years, Russia has chosen the safe option of typically vacuous bubblegum pop boy bands carrying simple love ballads without a political or social message. But Manizha, a sassy and candid 29-year-old, who grew up in Moscow after fleeing a civil war in her native Tajikistan in the early 1990s, says that her mission at Eurovision would be to present Russia as a “big, multicultural and strong country that gave me shelter.” In her Eurovision entry titled “Russian Woman” Manizha appears on stage wearing a traditional Russian sheepskin coat and a headscarf, singing wistfully about waiting for a distant male figure only to kick off the coat a moment later to appear in scarlet overalls, rapping in English: “Every Russian woman needs to know: You’re strong enough to bounce against the wall.”

  • Freestyle skiing: China's Gu creates history with double gold in worlds

    The 17-year-old won the halfpipe gold at Buttermilk Ski Area on Friday, before excelling in windy conditions to capture gold in the slopestyle final the following day. Gu scored 84.23 on her first run, which proved to be enough for the victory on Saturday. Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was second with a score of 77.15.

  • Arrest in attack on elderly Asian American woman who blacked out

    The possibility that it was a hate crime was still under investigation, said the D.A.'s office in Westchester County, New York.

  • While Tech Stocks Crashed, These 3 Value Stocks Kept Performing

    Over time, technology stocks have produced some of the greatest market-beating returns. Investors worried about that volatility may be in search of safer options. Lee Samaha (Emerson Electric): While the technology markets have been volatile of late, Emerson Electric's share price has pretty much been on the uptrend throughout 2021.

  • Jennette McCurdy says she 'resented' her 'hellish' life while on Nickelodeon and quit acting for her mental health

    The former "iCarly" star said she quit acting to preserve her mental health because she was "deeply unhappy" with her "pointless and shallow" roles.

  • Boasting A 37% Return On Equity, Is Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) A Top Quality Stock?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Should You Be Impressed By Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.'s (CVE:IRO) ROE?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Legendary Reporter May Lee Explains Why a Hate Crime is So Difficult to Prove

    Attacks against Asian Americans are on the rise. While the Biden administration, local governments, private organizations, community groups and concerned individuals have collectively made contributions to curtail further violence, many believe there are more incidents than officially reported. In a new episode of The May Lee Show, the legendary Asian American journalist tackles the nature of a hate crime in light of recent events -- some of which happen on the same day.

  • After long pandemic year, a changed New York shows renewal

    Pamela Puchalski still remembers how frightening it felt when the coronavirus upended life in her New York City neighborhood last March. There were no answers to be found, only dire warnings: Stay away from work, from school, from restaurants and bars, from shops and theaters — and especially from each other.

  • The Inside Story of How Grammy-Nominated "Rain On Me" United Pop Powerhouses Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

    "A match in heaven," that's how producer Rami Yacoub described the moment Gaga met Grande. He and BURNS chatted exclusively with E! News about the making of "Rain On Me."

  • Arab League and Palestinians condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

    The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republic's opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. The inauguration was attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, two weeks after Israel sent 5,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Czech Republic under a "vaccine diplomacy" programme that later came under legal scrutiny and was frozen.

  • Cambridge children's Mother's Day cards for 'Granny Diana' revealed, as Charlotte tells her 'Papa is missing you'

    Prince George and Princess Charlotte have paid tribute to their "Granny Diana" as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed their children's Mothers' Day cards. In a message on the Kensington Palace Instagram page, the Duke and Duchess shared their children's homemade cards and their messages to the Princess of Wales. In Princess Charlotte's card, she writes "Papa is missing you". The children call their father Prince William "Papa".

  • New Charlie Hebdo cover pokes fun at the monarchy and Black Lives Matter

    French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has once again found itself in hot water. In a rare triple whammy, its latest cover pokes fun at the British monarchy, Black Lives Matter and Meghan Markle. It depicts a gurning Queen kneeling on Meghan’s neck with the caption “Why Meghan left Buckingham Palace”. A speech bubble coming from Meghan’s mouth reads: “Because I couldn’t breathe.” Many on social media have expressed their distaste. Nadine White, the Independent’s race correspondent, tweeted out a picture of the cover with the comment “disgusting”. Others, though, have defended the newspaper’s approach. One user, Dave Woods, commented below the image: “I don’t see that as mocking George Floyd. It’s crass, brutal satire but it’s aimed at the right target.” Charlie Hebdo has long been at the forefront of France’s bitter culture wars over immigration, free speech and tolerance of minority communities. It was founded as a weekly magazine in 1970 by humourists Georges Bernier and François Cavanna. And it almost immediately came under criticism for mocking the death of Charles de Gaulle. By 1981, it had ceased publication. But in 1991 it was revived by the comedian Philippe Val, and some of the original publishers and editors. It has been published at least once a week since then. The magazine has been subject to three terrorist attacks. In 2015, 12 of its staff were shot dead by Islamist terrorists who stormed its offices after it published Danish cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammed. This attack prompted an outpouring of support for the right to free expression from politicians and newspapers around the world. Many in France see Charlie Hebdo as an important guardian of the principle of Laïcité, which enshrines secularism as Article One of the Republic’s founding constitution. Others see the magazine as heedlessly provocative, stoking tensions between France’s large and often disaffected immigrant communities and the rest of society. And as this latest cover aptly demonstrates, Charlie Hebdo is capable of causing a stir even outside of France’s borders.

  • Protesters seek reopening, kids back in school in Maryland

    Protesters converged Saturday in Annapolis to demand more COVID-19 restrictions be lifted, calling on the state to fully re-open. The group gathered outside the State House and demanded that the governor lift his emergency order and send all students back to school.