Teen waiting for school bus in Dayton critically injured by hit-and-run driver

Sep. 16—A Dayton teenager was standing on the sidewalk waiting for his school bus Wednesday morning when he was struck and critically injured by an SUV that fled.

The Dayton Police Department is asking the public for information about the hit-and-run cash that happened at 6:45 a.m. on North Main Street near Maplelawn Drive.

Detectives said they believe the SUV is a black 2010-2015 Chevrolet Equinox, which should have front and passenger side damage after striking 18-year-old Rohoneal McDonald.

A witness also reported the headlights were out on one side, police said, and the SUV is missing a silver trim piece from around the top half of the grille that was left at the crash scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call detective Taylor Gianangeli at 937-333-1104. To remain anonymous and possibly collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.