Teen wakes up to gunfire, screams as deputy fatally shoots wife, OK officials say

A 41-year-old deputy is accused of fatally shooting his wife at their Oklahoma home, and officials say his son was asleep in the next room when it happened, news outlets report.

Vaughn Cannon, a now ex-deputy with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, is charged with murder in connection with the killing of his wife, Jordan Cannon, at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 30, McClatchy News previously reported, citing police.

Cannon’s wife was also a deputy with the same sheriff’s office, McClatchy reported.

New court documents reveal Cannon’s 17-year-old son was asleep at the family’s Oklahoma City home and woke up to the sound of gunshots and screaming, KOCO reported.

The teen heard “approximately five gunshots and his stepdad screaming from the bedroom,” documents obtained by the outlet said.

While a motive is not clear, investigators say the couple was arguing in the moments before Cannon is accused of opening fire, KFOR reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, body camera video captured Cannon on the ground, crying out and crawling toward police before he was taken into custody, according to the TV station.

A charge of first-degree murder was filed against Cannon on Sept. 5, records show.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office held a candlelight vigil in honor of Jordan Cannon at the county courthouse.

“We were blown away by the amount of love and support that was shown last night by our community,” the office said in a Sept. 1 Facebook post. “Jordan touched so many lives before this senseless tragedy happened, but her legacy lives on through us as we continue to passionately serve and Courageously protect.”

