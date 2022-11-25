Teen walking near DeKalb gas station shot, killed; police investigating

Police told Channel 2 Action News that a teen has been shot and killed near the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road on Thursday evening.

At around 7 p.m., police responded to the area and found a male teen with gunshot wounds. Police believe the teen was walking toward the nearby Shell gas station when gunshot were fired from a car passing by.

The identity of the teen has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the DeKalb County police.

