Teen wanted in Arizona on murder, robbery charges

The Clovis teen held as a suspect in connection with last weekend's homicide is wanted on two charges of murder and armed robbery in Arizona.

Police in Tucson, Ariz., said last week that Trystn Montoya, 17, was wanted for slayings that happened there on Sept. 18.

Clovis police arrested Montoya on Monday. He is being held in a juvenile detention center in Lea County.

"We received the suspect information from eyewitnesses who were on scene when the incident happened," Clovis Police Lt. Steven Wright said Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear how police located Montoya or whether he resisted. Reports on the incident had not been made public late last week.

Clovis authorities have said only that the 17-year-old is a suspect in the death of Izayah Montano, who was shot twice and died last Sunday in Plains Regional Medical Center.

Montoya and Jacob Sosa, 16, are both charged in connection with the Sept. 18 shooting deaths of Bryan Torres and Emir Arreola-Morales in Tucson.

Sosa was arrested Sept. 22 in Tucson and booked into the Pima County Jail. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Clovis police took Montoya into custody after discovering the warrant out of Tucson. Clovis District Attorney Quentin Ray said no charges have been filed against the 17-year-old in connection with Montano's death.

Arizona authorities said Montoya is awaiting extradition. "That's a possibility, but it is still in discussion," Ray said last week.

According to a Tuesday news release from Tucson police:

* About 3 p.m. Tucson time on Sept. 18, a 911 caller reported an unresponsive male found in the roadway.

* "Initially it was believed that the male might have been struck by a vehicle," the release stated. "However, as Tucson Fire Department personnel attempted to render aid, they discovered gunshot trauma on the victim. Despite live-saving efforts, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene ..."

* When other officers responded to the scene and began canvassing the area, they located a second homicide victim. He had been seated in a passenger vehicle nearby; that victim also suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Clovis police said the 17-year-old has lived in Clovis and has family in the community.

Police have not released a motive in connection with Montano's death. Witnesses said they saw Montano running from another male before he was shot.

Obituary information shows funeral services for Izayah "Zay Zay" Montano are scheduled for 2 p.m. (CDT) today at Crossroad Community Church in Bovina.

"Izayah enjoyed playing basketball, football, boxing, going to the gym, wrestling with his little sis, playing basketball with his little cousin Jayden and he loved his family very much," the obituary reads.

